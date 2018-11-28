From LARB, Gabriel Winant reviews Labor and the Class Idea in the United States and Canada by Barry Eidlin. America’s missing labor party: David Sessions reviews A History of America in Ten Strikes by Erik Loomis (and more). What would Frances Perkins do? Thomas A. Kochan on a new forward-looking labor and employment policy. Why labor is a foreign policy issue: Why the world needs a Paris climate agreement for labor to help unions. Sarah Jones on a Paris agreement for the workers of the world. Martin H. Malin (Chicago-Kent) and Catherine Fisk (UC-Berkeley): After Janus. Melvyn Dubofsky on Janus and the future of organized labor. There may never be a better time to unionize your workplace — do it now.