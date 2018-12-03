From The Atlantic, why the Ivy League needs to admit more students: Harvard’s and Yale’s intense selectivity is one reason why their affirmative-action policies have come under attack — but these colleges could also easily choose to take in more students; and Berea College, in Kentucky, has paid for every enrollee’s education using its endowment for 126 years — can other schools replicate the model? Priyasha Mukhopadhyay reviews The Textbook and the Lecture: Education in the Age of New Media by Norm Friesen. Sean Illing interviews Joshua Hunt, author of University of Nike: How Corporate Cash Bought American Higher Education. Noah Feldman on diversity in theory, in the university, and in the courts. As humanities majors decline, colleges try to hype up their programs.