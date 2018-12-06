John Danaher (NUI Galway): Moral Enhancement and Moral Freedom: A Critique of the Little Alex Problem. Inmaculada de Melo-Martin (Cornell): The Trouble With Moral Enhancement. Parker Crutchfield (Western Michigan): Moral Enhancement Can Kill. Evangelos D. Protopapadakis (Athens): In Defense of Pharmaceutically Enhancing Human Morality. Walter Veit (Bristol): Cognitive Enhancement and the Threat of Inequality. Lantz Fleming Miller (Twente): The Composite Redesign of Humanity’s Nature: A Work in Process. An interview with Brett Frischmann, co-author of Re-Engineering Humanity. From gene editing to A.I., how will technology transform humanity?

Is the CRISPR baby controversy the start of a terrifying new chapter in gene editing? The CRISPR baby scandal gets worse by the day — here are the 15 most damning details. Genetically modified people are walking among us — and, so far, they’re just fine; America needs a sober debate about the pros and cons of Crispr instead of a paranoid ban on the technology.