Srdjan Vucetic (Ottawa): The Anglosphere Beyond Security. The corporate gangs who could profit from trade with North Korea: They’re called chaebol — they could expand from South Korea, becoming much more powerful. Isabel Wilkerson reviews Becoming by Michelle Obama. Michelle Obama tells a secret: “I have been at every powerful table you can think of — they are not that smart”. Luxembourg to become first country to make all public transport free. After Google’s historic walkout, one of tech’s big problems is still being ignored. U.S. murder rate for 2018 is on track for a big drop. Kevin Kruse explains how to beat demagogues using history. Don’t mind us — we are just making the voting more fair.
Zuckerberg strategy email: “That may be good for the world but it’s not good for us” (and more). Emily Stewart on 5 takeaways from the UK’s Facebook document dump. Facebook made itself indispensable to media companies, “pivoted to video”, changed its mind, and triggered a industrywide mass extinction event. It’s the end of news as we know it (and Facebook is feeling fine).