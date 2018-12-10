Raphael Saidi (Sciences Po): The French President, Above Political Parties? There is one good reason to hold off on the 2020 campaigning and metacampaigning: None of you have any idea what you’re doing or what you’re talking about. Could the new fighting between Russia and Ukraine escalate into all-out war? Avgi Saketopoulou on using psychoanalysis to understand #MeToo memories. What happened to Kanye West? Kanye represents what happens when the liberties of artistic genius are confused for political insight. Emma Ashford on a guide to Saudi Arabia’s influence in Washington. Messaging or investigating: How should House Democrats use their very limited power? “Always a tweet. Always” (and more).
Robert Kahn (St. Thomas): Charlottesville, Ferguson and “Laws Affecting Memory” in the United States. Travis Timmerman (Seton Hall): A Case for Removing Confederate Monuments. UNC teaching assistants strike over Confederate monument. Why universities should be on the front lines of the monument wars. Good riddance: Stan McChrystal on why Americans need to set aside icons like Robert E. Lee to live up to our potential.