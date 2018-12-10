Emily Sullivan (TU Delft) and Kareem Khalifa (Middlebury): Idealizations and Understanding: Much Ado About Nothing? Ian James Kidd (Nottingham): Mary Midgley on our Need for (Good) Philosophy. Is it possible that, in the new millennium, the mathematical method is no longer fundamental to philosophy? Hume the humane: Hume believed we were nothing more or less than human — that’s why he’s the amiable, modest, generous philosopher we need now. Philosophy of multicultures: Owen Flanagan proposes an adventurous, expansive approach to philosophy. Howard Gardner on why we should require all students to take two philosophy courses. The introduction to Methodological Advances in Experimental Philosophy, ed. Eugen Fischer and Mark Curtis.