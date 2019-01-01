From the Congressional Research Service, a report on the Congressional Review Act: Determining Which “Rules” Must Be Submitted to Congress. Craig Green (Temple): Deconstructing the Administrative State: Constitutional Debates over Chevron and Political Transformation in American Law. Michael A. Livermore and Daniel Richardson (Virginia): Administrative Law for an Era of Partisan Volatility. Lisa Marshall Manheim and Kathryn A. Watts (Washington): Reviewing Presidential Orders. Memos to nobody: Inside the work of a neglected fed agency. Can technocracy be saved? Dylan Matthews interviews Cass Sunstein, author of The Cost-Benefit Revolution.