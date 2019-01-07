Ari D. Glogower (Ohio State): Taxing Inequality. The uniting power of new taxation: When higher taxes brought Americans together instead of dividing them. Inequality is worse than we know — the super-rich really do avoid a lot of taxes. There’s a solution to people abusing their wealth: Super-high taxes. Marc Benioff wants to tax billionaires, including himself. Frank Garmon reviews Taxing the Rich: A History of Fiscal Fairness in the United States and Europe by David Stasavage and Kenneth F. Scheve (and more). Tax cheating is as American as apple pie: New research reveals that the US has become the tax haven of choice for the super-rich.

What does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez know about tax policy? Paul Krugman on the economics of soaking the rich. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is floating a 70 percent top tax rate — here’s the research that backs her up (and more). Republicans are crying “extreme” over Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s tax idea — it’s actually pretty moderate (and more). Ocasio-Cortez’s 70 percent top tax rate is a moderate, evidence-based policy. Ocasio-Cortez wants higher taxes on very rich Americans — here’s how much money that could raise. A 70% marginal rate on top incomes is a good start, but it doesn’t go far enough. Sweden has a 70 percent tax rate and it is fine.