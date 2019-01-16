Sionaidh Douglas-Scott (Oxford): Britain and the European Union: Federalism and Differentiation; and Brexit, Boundaries and the Power of Images. Theresa May experiences a historic parliamentary humiliation — but the Brexit disaster is a failure of the entire British political class. Britain is a nation in desperate need of a driver (and more). As Brexit deal goes down in flames, exasperated Europe wonders what the Britons want. Richard Seymour on the strategic perplexity of the Left on Brexit. Donald Tusk says Brexit deal looks impossible. Does the government’s Brexit defeat mean a Norway-style deal? The Brexit deal was defeated in Parliament — here’s what happens next (and more).
Greece with its bailout, the UK with Brexit: The European Union is the reigning champion in this game of chicken. How does the E.U. think this is going to end? In the standoff over Italy’s debt, Brussels is playing a very dangerous game. The rough year ahead for France: Macron’s concessions to the Yellow Vest protesters won’t fix a problem that’s fundamentally about the European Union. Broken Europe: Helen Thompson on why the EU is stuck in perpetual crisis. The anti-Europeans have a plan for crippling the European Union.