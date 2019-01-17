Peter L. Strauss (Columbia): Separation of Powers in Comparative Perspective: How Much Protection for the Rule of Law? Quinta Jurecic and Benjamin Wittes on the real significance of the FBI’s probe into Trump. From LARB, Omer Aziz reviews Inglorious Empire: What the British Did to India by Shashi Tharoor. Pankaj Mishra reviews Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World, 1914-1948 by Ramachandra Guha. The census citizenship question was designed to discriminate — until incompetence doomed it. “Trump created a crack in the liberal centrist hegemony”: Slavoj Zizek on why catastrophe gives him hope. Actually, the numbers show that we need more immigration, not less.
What to expect when you’re expecting Brexit (and more). Clare Malone on how Kirsten Gillibrand could win the 2020 Democratic primary (and more). EPA nominee Andrew Wheeler’s confirmation hearing was all about climate change. Virginia could soon place the Equal Rights Amendment in the U.S. Constitution. How professionals of color say they counter bias at work. “Are you a doctor?” The unchecked racism faced by physicians of color. “This model of education is not sustainable”: Yes, raises are important, but LA’s teachers are striking so their students have a fair shot at an education. What makes a protest powerful? Micah L. Sifry reviews How to Read a Protest: The Art of Organizing and Resistance by L.A. Kauffman.