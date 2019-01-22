Nathan B. Oman (William & Mary): Contract Law and the Liberalism of Fear. The African Union called on Congo to suspend its election’s results — that’s unprecedented. In business and governing, Trump seeks victory in chaos. The Trump shutdown is an environmental crisis. The shutdown shows the weakness of the resistance. What the shutdown teaches us about living paycheck-to-paycheck. 10% of TSA employees called out Sunday as shutdown continues. Forget Reagan: Four reasons the TSA could stop working tomorrow. Is a prophet like MLK possible today? Trump and Kim Jong Un will have a second summit: Here are three scenarios of how it could play out. You can now look up charges at your local hospital — good luck understanding them.
From the forthcoming Heroes and Villains of the Millennial Generation, an introduction by Scott T. Allison, and Stephanie M. Ha (Richmond): Mother Teresa’s Empire of Charity; Matthew B. Vandini (Richmond): Controversial Heroism: Media Martyrdom and the Inspiration of Kanye West; and Arianna M. Guillard (Richmond): The Whistleblowing of Edward Snowden: Heroic Self-Sacrifice or Villainous Betrayal? The real problem with Brexit: Britain can’t decide what kind of country it is. After BuzzFeed article, Trump legal team reached out to Mueller's office, Giuliani says. What “lanes” will the 2020 Democratic candidates run in? Inside Kamala Harris’ 2020 campaign plan. A problem for Kamala Harris: Can prosecutor become president in the age of Black Lives Matter?