Nicolas Terry (Indiana): The Opioid Litigation Unicorn. Francisco Goldman on Jimmy Morales, a president against democracy in Guatemala. FBI agents are saying they can’t do their jobs because of the shutdown. Hating the government won’t improve it. What the “Both Sides Brigade” gets wrong about the shutdown. Where things stand with the government shutdown this week. The government shutdown (probably) isn’t ending any time soon. Here are 6 scenarios that could actually end the government shutdown. How the story of a clash between a boy in a MAGA hat and a Native American elder unfolded. Challenges for small literary journals: Editors consider how small publications can find support and reach audiences.
Severin Fowles (Barnard): The Evolution of Simple Society. John Bogle made investors richer — and the financial industry poorer. Kevin Drum on Rudy Giuliani, explained (and more and more and more). Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s tax hike idea is not about soaking the rich. AOC: A society with billionaires cannot be moral (and more). America’s teachers are furious: From West Virginia to Los Angeles, educators are ushering in a new era of labor activism. After Mueller gambit fails, Jacob Wohl goes full birther on Kamala Harris. The periodic table might have looked very different indeed. The left is pushing Democrats to embrace their greatest president — why that’s a good thing: Democrats should proudly trumpet the New Deal and extend it.