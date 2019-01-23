Susana Monso and Judith Benz-Schwarzburg (VUW) and Annika Bremhorst (Bern): Animal Morality: What It Means and Why It Matters. Are insects “philosophical zombies” with no inner life? Close attention to their behaviours and moods suggests otherwise. Paul McLaughlin (FAMU): If Animals are Like Our Children Let Us Treat Them Alike: Creating Tests of an Animal’s Intelligence for Determinations of Legal Personhood. An elephant’s personhood on trial: A legal case involving a famous solitary elephant poses a fundamental question about animals’ rights. Will Kymlicka (Queen’s): Human Rights without Human Supremacism. Francois Jaquet (Stockholm): A Debunking Argument Against Speciesism. Travis Timmerman (Seton Hall): You’re Probably Not Really a Speciesist.

Can we end animal farming forever? We could end factory farming this century: Kelsey Piper interviews Jacy Reese, author of The End of Animal Farming.