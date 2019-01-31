Wolfgang Streeck (Max Planck): Taking Back Control? The Future of Western Democratic Capitalism. From New Jersey Studies: An Interdisciplinary Journal, Heather Perez reviews The Jersey Shore: The Past, Present and Future of a National Treasure by Dominick Mazzagetti. The polar vortex is bringing life-threatening wind chills — but are cold snaps deadlier than heat waves? Midwest temperature change is no match for these seven major temperature swings in history. Workers missed two paychecks during the government shutdown — that would be an emergency for many Americans (and more and more). Harry Brighouse on Erik Olin Wright, the thinker and the person (and more). Europe needs to show Britain the door: Continuing British membership in the European Union would be poisonous. Here’s why the attack on Jussie Smollett is so devastating for the Black queer community.
Political moderation needs to be saved from the madness of Howard Schultz: An egomaniacal billionaire is the opposite of everything good about moderate thinking (and more and more). Meet Maurice Duverger, the dead Frenchman who proved that Howard Schultz is an arrogant twit (and more). Brian Beutler on Howard Schultz and the plutocrat revolt. Should billionaires even exist? Turns out Americans actually do want to tax the rich. Meet the folk hero of Davos: Dylan Matthews interviews Rutger Bregman, author of Utopia for Realists, who told the rich to stop dodging taxes. Our fundamental fiscal problem isn’t too much spending — it’s not enough revenue. When it comes to the 2020 election, Wall Street can’t have it all.