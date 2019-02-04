Erik Peterson (Texas A&M): Paper Cuts: How Reporting Resources Affect Political News Coverage. Maria Canellopoulou-Bottis (Ionian): Utilitarianism v. Deontology: A Philosophy for Copyright. Aja Romano on why everyone hates the Patriots. Why Tony Romo is a genius at football commentary. The racist politics of the English language: How we went from “racist” to “racially tinged”. Why some journalists have a hard time saying the word “racist”. Rhae Lynn Barnes on the troubling history behind Ralph Northam’s blackface (and more and more). On well-intended white folks: Christopher Emdin on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the making of a public image.
Lisa M. Austin (Toronto): The Public Nature of Private Property. Paul Krugman on the attack of the fanatical centrists. Want a third party? Think again. Howard Schultz is Democrats’ chance to bury Clintonism forever. David Leonhardt on the six forms of media bias. Cory Booker is a genuinely distinctive Democrat on one big issue: criminal justice (and more). From Axios, insider leaks Trump’s “Executive Time”-filled private schedules. Irin Carmon on a false war over late abortion. The Great Texas Immigrant Voter Hunt shoots itself in the foot. “2020 class warfare?”: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Left face off against billionaires in a fight to tax the rich.