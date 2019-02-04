Welcome to the new age of nuclear instability. U.S. withdraws from nuclear weapons treaty with Russia, paving the way for a new arms race (and more). John Bolton is a serial arms control killer. Warren unveils bill barring U.S. from initiating a nuclear holocaust. America’s other big plan for nuclear weapons (and it has nothing to do with war or Russia). Russia denies report it made secret offer to build nuke plant for Pyongyang. The Korean peace process: American foreign policy hasn’t done any real thinking in two years. North Korea says continued US sanctions put denuclearization at risk. Splashy summits and Nobel Prize talk are a sideshow: The real power behind peace on the Korean Peninsula isn’t Donald Trump or even Kim Jong-un — it’s South Korean President Moon Jae-in.