D. Shaw (Basel): Pub Philosophy (“Going to the pub raises many interesting philosophical issues, some of which pose ethical dilemmas”). Sarah Churchwell on America’s original identity politics. The National Enquirer’s tactics have been revealed — but they’re not new. Jeff Bezos used to fight the spotlight — now the world’s wealthiest person is surrendering. Jeff Bezos protests the invasion of his privacy as Amazon builds a sprawling surveillance state for everyone else. The Green New Deal isn’t enough — but Democrats should embrace it anyway (and more and more and more and more). AOC’s Green New Deal is a reminder to end the filibuster. Day care for all: Katha Pollitt on how the progressive to-do list is missing a very important idea.
Mira Burri (Lucerne): Cultural Heritage and Intellectual Property. After democracy: What happens when freedom erodes? The media is blowing its coverage of Warren’s Native American claim. Here’s why so many Americans feel cheated by theirs student loans. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam plans to survive by changing his agenda to focus on race. Virginia scandals cast shadow over Democrats’ election hopes. Blackface isn’t just about the racism in America’s past — it’s also about the racism in America’s present. From divorce to blackface, Americans’ standards are rapidly changing. A confederacy of grift: The subjects of Robert Mueller’s investigation are cashing in. John Dingell: My last words for America.