Lea Ypi (LSE): The Politics of Reticent Socialism. The philosophical case for socialism: John Rawls is best known for “A Theory of Justice” but his later work has important political implications. Barry Eidlin on Erik Olin Wright: A life of contradiction and clarity. From Current Affairs, seeking utopia in Louisiana: The lost story of a group of socialists who built an extraordinary, but flawed, colony; and toward the wiki society: Wikipedia gives good evidence that socialism can work. Is America’s future capitalist or socialist? Steve Pearlstein, author of Can American Capitalism Be Saved? and Bhaskar Sunkara, editor of the socialist journal Jacobin, debate. The ABCs of Jacobin: The unlikely success of a socialist print magazine.
The young Left’s anti-capitalist manifesto: Its goal is to remake our economic system — and the Democratic Party. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has turned the corporate media into an agent of socialist change. A socialist in every district: Mayors, state representatives, the presidency, Congress — in 2020, democratic socialists should run candidates at every level across the country. Trump’s attack on socialism is a colossal blunder. Trump is right to be afraid of socialism.