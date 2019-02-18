Ayelet Banai (Haifa): The Territorial Rights of Legitimate States: A Pluralist Interpretation. Ming-Sung Kuo (Warwick): Between Fact and Norm: Narrative and the Constitutionalization of Founding Moments. Paul Krugman on the empty quarters of U.S. politics; on Democrats, debt and double standards; and how much does heterodoxy help progressives? Why girls beat boys at school and lose to them at the office. A remedy for government shutdowns: Right now, members of Congress have few financial incentives to compromise in the face of government shutdowns — a constitutional amendment could change that. This is the most diverse Congress ever — but it’s still pretty white. Rift between Trump and Europe is now open and angry. Our brains aren’t designed to handle the Trump era. Kaepernick won — the NFL lost (and more and more).
Teresa Bruno-Nino (Syracuse) and Preston J. Werner (HUJI): You Oughta Know: A Defence of Obligations to Learn. Russia may absorb Belarus: “We’re ready to unite”, president says. The racist history behind the disappearance of Australia’s indigenous languages. Is there any point to writing about Donald Trump all the live-long day? The AI text generator that’s too dangerous to make public. When the suffrage movement sold out to white supremacy: African-American women were written out of the history of the woman suffrage movement — as the centennial of the 19th Amendment approaches, it’s time for a new look at the past. The rise of the right-wing globalists: The World Economic Forum showed how the Right is seizing the levers of the international order.