From 538, which offices are good stepping stones to the presidency? Looks like the 2020 Democratic presidential field could be the largest ever. Everyone’s running — and that could be dangerous for the Democrats. How do Democrats beat Trump in 2020? Barack Obama has some ideas. Bill Sher on how to choose the most electable Democrat in 2020. Nancy LeTourneau on presidential candidates and the “scandal test”. Amy Klobuchar’s treatment of staff isn’t just a 2020 story. Why Elizabeth Warren needs to give “The Speech”. Media promised better coverage of the 2020 race, and all I got was Kirsten Gillibrand’s fried chicken. Are female candidates “authentic”? The sexist trope that’s attacking the 2020 field. How sexist will the media’s treatment of female candidates be? Rule out “not at all” (and more). Bernie Sanders is running for president again — this time, he’s a frontrunner (and more).
Howard Schultz’ challenge to Democrats: Nominate a centrist for president and I’ll abandon my independent campaign. Howard Schultz’s campaign is based on 3 ideas, and they’re all wrong (and more and more).