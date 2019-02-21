Sharon Yadin (PAC): Shaming Big Pharma. Trump appointees pushed to illegally transfer nuclear technology to Saudis. Can drones be good? Adam Clark Estes investigates. “I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on earth”: A self-proclaimed white nationalist planned a mass terrorist attack, the government says. The number of hate groups in the United States has reached a record high. Does Tom Friedman’s latest column prove that capitalism was a mistake? CNN hires GOP operative to coordinate 2020 election coverage. What is CNN thinking? CNN’s hiring of a GOP operative as political editor is even worse than it looks (and more). If you want Medicare-for-all, prepare for a long and bloody fight.
Emiliano Trizio (West England): The Telos of Consciousness and the Telos of World History. The limits of ancestry DNA tests, explained. “Sustained and ongoing” disinformation assault targets Dem presidential candidates (and more). How attractive are political parties and trade unions to young people? Making child care affordable is an extremely obvious way to boost the economy — Elizabeth Warren gets that. Northam bet he could remain governor, and it looks like Virginians will let him (and more). Supreme Court’s new ruling on civil asset forfeiture is pretty huge (and more). Bernie Sanders starts off with a bang — don’t count the Vermont senator out (and more and more). The first chapter from An Archaeology of the Contemporary Era by Alfredo Gonzalez-Ruibal.