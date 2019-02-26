Helen Ryland (Birmingham): Getting Away with Murder: Why Virtual Murder in MMORPGs Can Be Wrong on Kantian Grounds. Labour Party leader, under pressure, backs a new Brexit referendum. Should libraries be the keepers of their cities’ public data? “We fell in love”: Trump and Kim shower praise, stroke egos on path to nuclear negotiations. Hanoi summit nightmare scenario: Bad deals and little change. AP Explains: How to verify North Korea’s nukes. On the eve of Trump-Kim summit 2, what next for US and North Korea? What “success” in Trump-North Korea talks could look like. The Democrats stole the Green Party’s best idea. The shutdown made Sara Nelson into America’s most powerful flight attendant. What the Mueller report should look like.
Half the land in Oklahoma could be returned to Native Americans — it should be. Why Democrats need to be ready to kill the filibuster (and more and more). Venezuela’s opposition pushes for military force to topple Maduro (and more). Mike Pence promises Venezuelan opposition: “We are with you 100 percent” (and more). A judge has ruled the male-only military draft unconstitutional — what happens now? The federal debt is rising — concern is not. Around 2,000 artifacts have been saved from the ruins of Brazil’s National Museum fire. A world without clouds: A state-of-the-art supercomputer simulation indicates that a feedback loop between global warming and cloud loss can push Earth’s climate past a disastrous tipping point in as little as a century. Science: You’re definitely worrying about the wrong things.