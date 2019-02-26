Has Facebook been good for the world? 15 influencers weigh in on the company’s 15th birthday. Where friendships go to never quite die: On its 15th anniversary, a look at how Facebook has changed social life by keeping weak connections on life support forever. People love Facebook so much they wouldn’t quit unless we paid them — a lot. Facebook remade the Internet in its hideous image. Ali Breland on 10 years of privacy violations, disinformation, and friend requests from Facebook. Anti-vaxx propaganda has gone viral on Facebook — Pinterest has a cure. Kara Swisher interviews Roger McNamee, author of Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe (and more and more and more).
Dina Srinivasan (Yale): The Antitrust Case Against Facebook. Facebook’s most intriguing new hires aren’t in Silicon Valley — they’re in Washington. Mark Zuckerberg promised a clear history tool almost a year ago — where is it? “I was a Facebook fact-checker. It was like playing a doomed game of Whack-A-Mole”. The secret lives of Facebook moderators in America.