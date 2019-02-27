From Contemporary European History, a roundtable: “Contemporary European Historians on Brexit”. Sandra Kroger (Exeter): Assessing the Democratic Legitimacy of the 2016 Brexit Referendum. Stop looking for meaning in Brexit: This wasn’t some great multi-decade reckoning — it wasn’t foreordained, it was a series of accidents. Fool Britannia: Hari Kunzru reviews Heroic Failure: Brexit and the Politics of Pain by Fintan O’Toole. Adam Ramsay on Brexit, dark money and Big Data: An investigation into the financing of Brexit. Dark money is pushing for a no-deal Brexit — who is behind it? Philip Pettit on why Brexit distorts the will of the people. Theresa May just offered another Brexit option: to delay. May and Corbyn’s desperate, last-ditch moves to stop the Brexit crash-out.
Sionaidh Douglas-Scott (Oxford): Brexit and the Scottish Question. Brexit’s Irish border problem, explained. Nicole Martin, Maria Sobolewska, and Neema Begum (Manchester): Left Out of the Left Behind: Ethnic Minority Support for Brexit. Moira Dustin, Nuno Ferreira and Susan Millns (Sussex): Brexit: Using Gender and Queer Lenses; and Brexit, Gender Justice and the Overton Window. Isaac Chotiner interviews David Runciman on Brexit and the crisis in Britain’s Labour Party. Renewed Labour: McDonnell has a burning task on his hands. We need a political party that is tough on the causes of Brexit. Nicholas Spice on loathing Rees-Mogg.