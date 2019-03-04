Jane R. Bambauer and Tauhidur Rahman (Arizona): The Quiet Resignation: Why Do So Many Female Lawyers Abandon Their Careers? Jesus Padilla Galvez (Castilla-La Mancha): Democracy in Times of Ochlocracy. Alan Wolfe reviews Identity: The Demand for Dignity and the Politics of Resentment by Francis Fukuyama. Fukuyama was right (mostly): Francis Fukuyama’s central contention still rings true — there is no conceivable ideological rival to liberal democracy (and more). Meet Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, the first Democrat running for president on climate change. Revealed: Facebook’s global lobbying against data privacy laws. Trump’s denuclearization strategies for Iran and North Korea are totally opposite — why? Mary L. Dudziak on the toxic legacy of the Korean War. What’s next after the Trump-Kim summit? Jen Kirby interviews David Kim.
W. Burlette Carter (GWU): Can a Sitting President Be Federally Prosecuted? The Founders Answer. The brewing fight over making the Mueller report public, explained. Renato Mariotti on why the Mueller report might disappoint almost everybody. NYT columnist Bret Stephens inadvertently explains why women don’t report sexual harassment. Ignore all arguments about what is “politically feasible”: Nobody actually knows what can and can’t happen in politics. Adithya Rajagopalan on new evidence for the strange geometry of thought. Age of anxiety: America seems to be in the midst of a full-blown panic attack — is there anything we can do about it? Momo is as real as we’ve made her: Adults are terrified about what their children are seeing online — should they be? Oliver Sacks on steam engines, smartphones, and fearing the future.