Daniel R McClure (Chapman): The Longue Shadow of Modernity in the Neoliberal Era. Diana Jacobsson (Jonkoping): In the Name of (Un)Sustainability: A Critical Analysis of How Neoliberal Ideology Operates Through Discourses About Sustainable Progress and Equality. Neoliberalism is out of favor as Left goes social democrat. Steve Fuller (Warwick): Social Democracy and Neoliberalism: Beyond Sibling Rivalry. David Lebow (Harvard): Trumpism and the Dialectic of Neoliberal Reason. Peter Beattie (CUHK): The Road to Psychopathology: Neoliberalism and the Human Mind. Sean Phelan (Massey): Neoliberalism and Media. Feminism in neoliberal times: Christine Schickert interviews Nancy Fraser.

Tim Christiaens (Leuven): Neoliberalism and the Right to Be Lazy: Inactivity as Resistance in Lazzarato and Agamben. Seth Ackerman interviews Adam Tooze, author of Crashed: How A Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World, on a decade of shattered illusions and the limits of the neoliberal imagination. The failures of neoliberalism are bigger than politics. Despina Lalaki interviews Enzo Traverso: Neoliberalism is the totalitarianism of our times.