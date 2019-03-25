From Lawfare, Mikhaila Fogel, Quinta Jurecic, Susan Hennessey, Matthew Kahn, and Benjamin Wittes on what to make of Bill Barr’s letter (and more). What we still don’t know about the Mueller probe. Washington’s first reactions to the Mueller report summary. “If you took it all in in one day, it would kill you”: What Mueller’s investigation has already revealed. Even without Mueller’s report, Congress had all the facts it needed. Every report on past presidential scandal was a warning, why didn’t we listen? Robert Mueller’s predecessors investigated Watergate, Iran-contra and Bill Clinton — they told us that checks and balances aren’t enough.
Neal K. Katyal on the many problems with the Barr letter (and more). Marcy Wheeler on Rod Rosenstein’s unfortunate vocabulary: Defining a criminal investigation by “links” and “collusion”. Has the president been exonerated? (and more) Donald Trump isn’t being charged with obstruction — but Mueller didn’t exonerate him. If Trump obstructed justice, he can’t be exonerated. Trump’s legal troubles are far from over even as Mueller probe ends (and more and more and more). Mueller’s report didn’t indict Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, or anyone for the Trump Tower meeting — why? Subpoenas, sentencings and Stone: What will become of the special counsel’s unfinished business?
Democrats skeptical after Trump’s attorney general exonerates him. Barr’s startling and unseemly haste: The attorney general’s letter will do little to bridge the partisan divide. House Democrats want Attorney General Bill Barr to testify on the Mueller report. Eric Levitz on what Mueller’s (apparent) dud means for Democrats. Disappointed Democrats shrug: 2020 election about health care, economy. The Barr letter is a massive political victory for Trump. Mueller was Trump’s nemesis — now he’s his greatest asset. Robert Mueller was never going to end Donald Trump’s presidency — it was always up to Mitch McConnell.