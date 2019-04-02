Gregory H. Shill (Iowa): Should Law Subsidize Driving? Scientists have found a “fossil graveyard” linked to the asteroid that killed off the dinosaurs. How to stop the opioid crisis: It’s time to expose those who have profited from getting Americans addicted to opioids (and more). The British Parliament is voting on Brexit again — this graph shows where they may end up. How blackface feeds white supremacy. Trump’s decision to cut off aid to 3 Central American countries, explained. Books have become the new “it”’ fashion accessory — is that such a bad thing? Steve LeVine on a country of monopolies. Economics as a moral tale: The development sector set out to summon the magic of capitalism from the ashes of communism — how is it going?
Brooke Duffy (Cornell) and Jefferson Pooley (Muhlenberg): Idols of Promotion: The Triumph of Self-Branding in an Age of Precarity. Why bother trying to persuade anyone? Why we present arguments rather than just asserting our superiority. The mathematical madness behind a perfect N.C.A.A. basketball bracket. Will Russia try to occupy Belarus? Here are the 4 things you need to know about the two nations’ falling out. Carol Hay on who counts as a woman. Confidence in Mueller’s investigation soars after Barr letter. Steve Coll on the media and the Mueller report’s March surprise. A showdown is coming over release of the Mueller report. “Like the Eye of Sauron”: Western Europe’s tallest building planned for tiny Danish town.