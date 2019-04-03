Nir Eyal and Paul L. Romain (Harvard) and Christopher T. Robertson (Arizona): Can Rationing Through Inconvenience Be Ethical? From CRS, a report on Defining Hemp: A Fact Sheet. What we’re not talking about when we talk about Joe Biden. The Supreme Court ruled that “cruel and unusual punishment” no longer precludes unusually cruel punishments. The day the dinosaurs died: A young paleontologist may have discovered a record of the most significant event in the history of life on Earth. In praise of public libraries: Sue Halpern reviews Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life by Eric Klinenberg; and The Library Book by Susan Orlean.

Maureen E. Brady (Virginia): Property and Projection (“In cities across the country, artists, protestors, and businesses are using light projections to turn any building’s facade into a billboard, often without the owner’s consent”). Like most secessionist movements, Brexit shows that breaking up is hard. For many British businesses, Brexit has already happened. We are now producing and consuming more food than ever, and yet our modern diet is killing us — how can we solve this bittersweet dilemma? How the Boeing crashes explain U.S. politics. The world’s energy systems are transforming — here’s how. The first chapter from Emergency Chronicles: Indira Gandhi and Democracy’s Turning Point by Gyan Prakash.