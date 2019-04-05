Nicola Gennaioli and Guido Tabellini (Bocconi): Identity, Beliefs, and Political Conflict. Randy Stein and Michelle Sarraf (Cal Poly Pomona) and Alexander Swan (Eureka): FYTing with Science: Ideological Differences on the Nature and Origin of Truth. Political partisanship is vicious — that’s because political parties are too weak. Liberals and conservatives are both susceptible to fake news, but for different reasons. Nour S. Kteily and Kaylene McClanahan (Northwestern), Matthew D. Rocklage (Northeastern) and Arnold K. Ho (Michigan): Political Ideology Shapes the Amplification of the Accomplishments of Disadvantaged vs. Advantaged Group Members. Liberals and conservatives react in wildly different ways to repulsive pictures. There aren’t many true independents, and they aren’t into politics (and more).
Pontus Strimling and Irina Vartanova (IFFS), Fredrik Jansson (Linkoping), and Kimmo Eriksson (Stockholm): The Connection Between Moral Positions and Moral Arguments Drives Opinion Change. A major realignment is taking place in both parties. Our political divisions aren’t red versus blue, but fixed versus fluid: Ezra Klein interviews Marc Hetherington, co-author of Prius or Pickup?: How the Answers to Four Simple Questions Explain America’s Great Divide. Masha Krupenkin (Stanford): Does Partisanship Affect Compliance With Government Recommendations? Socially liberal, fiscally conservative voters preferred Trump in 2016.
Alexander Agadjanian (MIT): When Do Partisans Stop Following the Leader? The Right’s identity politics is more dangerous than the Left’s. Robert B. Talisse is against bipartisanship. Adele Fantasia (Skidmore): Is Friendship Political in the Land of Opportunity? How Conservative Values Affect Helping Behavior towards Friends. New study of 381,000 political speeches finds that liberals use more complex language than conservatives (and more). Damon Linker on the end of the political spectrum and a manifesto for a new American center. America’s defining divide isn’t Left vs. Right — it’s old vs. young. Most Democrats identify as liberals for first time in Gallup poll.