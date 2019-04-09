Cathrine Holst (Oslo): Global Gender Justice: Distributive Justice or Participatory Parity? Daniel R. Cahoy (Penn State): Patently Uncertain. From the Congressional Research Service, a report on Iran: Internal Politics and U.S. Policy and Options (and more). Why did Trump place sanctions on the Iranian Revolutionary Guard? The Varsity Blues scam shows paying athletes is cheaper than bribing coaches: What’s surprising about the college admissions scandal is the going price for college admissions. Why do we believe Americans spend too much money on coffee and avocado toast? It’s time for ending NCAA amateurism to become a 2020 campaign issue. Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor reviews Becoming by Michelle Obama.
Sam Fox Krauss (Texas): Moral Market Design. Maoism marches on: Julia Lovell on the revolutionary idea that still shapes the world. Alex Shepard on the Stephen Miller presidency. Trump’s flailing shake-up of the Department of Homeland Security, explained. Trump relies on acting Cabinet officials more than most presidents — it’s not an accident. The fight for Trump’s tax returns is just getting started — this is going to be a long one (and more). Thomas Phillips interviews Shashi Tharoor, author of Why I Am a Hindu. Frexit, Italeave? After watching Brexit, other European countries say — no, thanks. The introduction to Messy Europe: Crisis, Race, and Nation-State in a Postcolonial World, ed. Kristin Loftsdottir, Andrea L. Smith, and Brigitte Hipfl.