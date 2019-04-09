Christof Rapp (Munich): The Liaison between Analytic and Ancient Philosophy and Its Consequences. Nicholas Stang (Toronto): How is Metaphysics Possible? Kant’s Great Question and His Great Answer. Guillaume Frechette (Salzburg): Phenomenology and Analytic Philosophy. Susan Haack (Miami): The World and How We Know It: Stumbling Towards an Understanding. Philosophy has made plenty of progress: Tim Maudlin sees advances in free will, morality and the meaning of quantum mechanics. Julia Hermann (TU/e): The Dynamics of Moral Progress. Should animals, plants, and robots have the same rights as you? Sigal Samuel on how humanity’s idea of who deserves moral concern has grown — and will keep growing.
Amy Berg (RIC): Ideal Theory and “Ought Implies Can”. Did capital punishment create morality? George Scialabba reviews The Goodness Paradox: The Strange Relationship Between Virtue and Violence in Human Evolution by Richard Wrangham. Charles C. Verharen (Howard): Two Genealogies of Human Values: Nietzsche Versus Edward O. Wilson on the Consilience of Philosophy, Science and Technology. Paul S. Loeb (Puget Sound): The Priestly Slave Revolt in Morality. Jussi Suikkanen (Birmingham): Consequentializing Moral Dilemmas. Moral education for digital natives: Laura D’Olimpio discusses the moral role for teachers of digital denizens.
How the ideas of Aspasia of Miletus are at the root of Western philosophy. Here are contemporary women philosophers you should know about. Is public philosophy good? Speak to the shoemaker: Philosophy need not be arcane, argued Aristotle, as he led by example, writing treatises for peers and public alike. Philosophy must be dragged out of the ivory tower and into the marketplace of ideas. Cliff Sosis interviews Ken Taylor, professor of philosophy at Stanford University and co-host of Philosophy Talk. That bit of philosophy in all of us: Andy Fitch interviews Tushar Irani, author of Plato on the Value of Philosophy: The Art of Argument in the Gorgias and Phaedrus. Can a philosopher explain reality and make-believe to a child? Massimo Pigliucci on the case for more science and philosophy books for children.