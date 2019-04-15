From Biology and Philosophy, Adrian Currie (Exeter): Paleobiology and Philosophy and Mass Extinctions as Major Transitions; and Derek D. Turner (Connecticut College): In Defense of Living Fossils. Maria Sherman interviews Carrie Gibson, author of El Norte: The Epic and Forgotten Story of Hispanic North America. Purity vs. pragmatism, environment vs. health: A surprising, important difference between the Green New Deal and Medicare for all. Lessons of defeat: Ursula Lindsey on testimonies of the Arab Left. How much can we afford to forget, if we train machines to remember? Political confessional: Democracy is overrated — I want an oligarchy. This could be the first slavery reparations policy in America.
From the New York Times Magazine, a series of articles on the Privacy Project. Is Tunisia ready for gender equality? Debunking the capitalist cowboy: Business schools fetishize entrepreneurial innovation, but their most prominent heroes succeeded because they manipulated corporate law, not because of personal brilliance. What if all the world’s economic woes are part of the same problem? France in the World: A New Global History is causing a stir in France and beyond — here’s why. LeBron James opened a school that was considered an experiment — it’s showing promise. Aaron Belkin and Sean McElwee on the Democratic filibuster fallacy. Who is we?: “In the broader sense that any time someone uses the word ‘we’ without specifically defining who they mean, they should be treated with skepticism, if not hostility”.