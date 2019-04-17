Philip A. Ebert (Stirling), Martin Smith (Edinburgh), and Ian Durbach (Cape Town): Varieties of Risk. Quinta Jurecic on WikiLeaks and the lost promise of the Internet. 15 months of fresh hell inside Facebook. Hannah Arendt’s unfinished book on Marx offers a timely philosophical dialogue for our era of economic precarity. Emily Witt reviews Dopesick by Beth Macy; American Overdose: The Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts by Chris McGreal; and Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic by Sam Quinones. Why Bernie Sanders should give his millions away: It might not be “hypocrisy”, but a socialist candidate keeping millions of dollars is both wrong and unwise. Martin Longman on Biden, Sanders, and the chances of a brokered convention.

From Sophia, Anita Avramides (Oxford): Engaging with Buddhism; and Christian Coseru (Charleston): On Engaging Buddhism Philosophically. Sarah Banet-Weiser on male victimhood. Grace Gedye on the tax day outrage you don’t know about (and more). Call me by my name: Peru promotes use of indigenous names in public records. What to know about the fight between Hollywood’s writers and agents. Michael Musto on the problem with nostalgia. Rachel Donadio on France’s paradoxes, embodied in a cathedral. What was lost and saved in the Notre-Dame fire (and more). Rebuilding Notre Dame: Civilization creates, civilization endures destruction, civilization builds again. They don’t make ’em like they used to. Why we wept when Notre Dame burned.