Charlotte Brand and Alex Mesoudi (Exeter) and Alberto Acerbi (TU/e): Cultural Evolution of Emotional Expression in 50 Years of Song Lyrics. All-too-easy listening: The music industry sells classical as soothing background music — robbing a great art of its power. Ed Simon reviews Twilight of the Gods: A Journey to the End of Classic Rock by Steven Hyden. The feminine revolution of electronic music: After years of male domination and overt sexism, DJs and producers grow in number and international impact. Streambait pop: Liz Pelly on the emergence of a total Spotify genre. Where have all the music magazines gone? The Ryan Adams allegations are the tip of an indie-music iceberg. Is this the greatest photo in jazz history?
Byron Smith (Skidmore): Music Performance Attendance and Happiness. Amy X. Wang interviews Maria Eriksson and Pelle Snickars, co-authors of Spotify Teardown: Inside the Black Box of Streaming Music. Mayo Oshin on why music affects your productivity. Larry Fitzmaurice on an attempt at defining indie music in the 2010s. Pitchfork’s Ryan Schreiber shaped Internet music journalism and now leaves it behind. BTS, the band that changed K-pop, explained. A music nerd’s last stand: You’ll pry my CDs out of my cold dead hands. Maya Chung on when women take the baton. Back to the stratosphere: How the rarest music in the world comes back. What does controversial Michael Jackson doc “Leaving Neverland” mean for the King of Pop’s legacy?