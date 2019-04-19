Jared D. Margulies (Sheffield): Making the “Man-eater”: Tiger Conservation as Necropolitics. Cats in ancient Egypt didn’t look the way you think. Ed Yong on the surprising reason zebras have stripes. Jonathan Birch (LSE): Altruistic Deception. Honeybees can solve basic math problems — really. Maya Zhe Wang (Rochester) and Benjamin Y. Hayden (Minnesota): Monkeys are Curious about Counterfactual Outcomes. How the social lives of animals should form part of our conservation culture. An excerpt from Underbug: An Obsessive Tale of Termites and Technology by Lisa Margonelli. We have a new global tally of the insect apocalypse — it’s alarming. So many animals are going extinct that it could take Earth 10 million years to recover (and more).
Benjamin Sachs (St. Andrews): Teleological Contractarianism. From CRS, a report on International Trophy Hunting. Octopuses are smart, inventive creatures — factory farming them would be a disaster. If you care about animals, should you donate to shelters or to stop industrial agriculture? Why animal cruelty should become a matter for dedicated police units. What do we really know about animals' emotions? Ray Monk reviews Mama's Last Hug: Animal Emotions and What They Teach Us About Ourselves by Frans de Waal. Frans de Waal on what animals can teach us about politics. Animal rights are important and should not be a secondary political issue. Why animal rights is the next frontier for the Left.