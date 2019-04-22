From the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Hugh Gusterson on the blinders on the US nuclear policy establishment; and Joe Cirincione on a new, hopeful moment for US nuclear policy. Elizabeth Warren wants to ban the US from using nuclear weapons first. This is not a drill: Lessons from the false Hawaiian missile alert. What do nuclear bomb explosions sound like? This is exactly how a nuclear war would kill you: This is how the world ends — not with a bang, but with a lot of really big bombs. A nuclear bomb might not kill you — but not knowing how to respond might. When Doomsday comes, Americans will tweet. Reba A. Wissner on pop music and the Bomb.

The threat of nuclear weapons is truly terrifying and no one seems to be paying attention.