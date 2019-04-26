Zoltan Boldizsar Simon (Bielefeld): The Story of Humanity and the Challenge of Posthumanity. Andres Vaccari (Macquarie): Why Should We Become Posthuman? The Beneficence Argument Questioned. Revolution, utopia and the many lives of humanity: Sara Raimondi reviews Transhumanism: Evolutionary Futurism and the Human Technologies of Utopia by Andrew Pilsch; The Spirit of Revolution: Beyond the Dead Ends of Man by Drucilla Cornell and Stephen D. Seely; and For Humanism: Explorations in Theory and Politics, ed. David Alderson and Robert Spencer. Walter Veit (Bristol): Cognitive Enhancement and the Threat of Inequality. Machines will be smarter than humans within 30 years.
Eugene V. Koonin (NCBI): CRISPR: A New Principle of Genome Engineering Linked to Conceptual Shifts in Evolutionary Biology. “The joy of the discovery”: Claudia Dreifus interviews Jennifer Doudna. Jonathan Anomaly (UCSD), Christopher Gyngell (Melbourne) and Julian Savulescu (Oxford): Great Minds Think Different: Preserving Cognitive Diversity in an Age of Gene Editing. Crispr gene editing could one day cut away human pain. Crispr gene editing is coming for the womb. The designer baby debate could start a war. What is the world to do about gene-editing?