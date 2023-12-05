The latest issue of Bookforum is online now!

Welcome to the Fall 2023 issue of Bookforum! In this edition, our contributors review new novels by Ed Park, J. M. Coetzee, Zadie Smith, Teju Cole, Lexi Freiman, and more. Also in this edition: Katie Kadue reads scene stealer and meme factory Julia Fox’s memoir; Hanif Abdurraqib writes about obsession, mythology, and Will Hermes’s new biography of Lou Reed; Audrey Wollen considers Helen Garner’s newly reissued 1984 novel The Children’s Bach; Laura Kipnis reads Janet Malcolm’s posthumous confessional memoir; Jane Hu surveys Sigrid Nunez’s quietly defiant fiction; and so much more.

We hope you enjoy the issue. Subscribe or donate today to show your support for what we do, or give a gift subscription. Thank you for reading!