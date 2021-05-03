Certain Unidentified Roses

Letter to the Local Police

Dear Sirs:

I have been enjoying the law and order of our

community throughout the past three months since

my wife and I, our two cats, and miscellaneous

photographs of the six grandchildren belonging to

our previous neighbors (with whom we were very

close) arrived in Saratoga Springs which is clearly

prospering under your custody

Indeed, until yesterday afternoon and despite my

vigilant casting about, I have been unable to discover

a single instance of reasons for public-spirited concern,

much less complaint

You may easily appreciate, then, how it is that

I write to your office, at this date, with utmost

regret for the lamentable circumstances that force

my hand

Speaking directly to the issue of the moment:

I have encountered a regular profusion of certain

unidentified roses, growing to no discernible purpose,

and according to no perceptible control, approximately

one quarter mile west of the Northway, on the southern

side

To be specific, there are practically thousands of

the aforementioned abiding in perpetual near riot

of wild behavior, indiscriminate coloring, and only

the Good Lord Himself can say what diverse soliciting

of promiscuous cross-fertilization

As I say, these roses, no matter what the apparent

background, training, tropistic tendencies, age,

or color, do not demonstrate the least inclination

toward categorization, specified allegiance, resolute

preference, consideration of the needs of others, or

any other minimal traits of decency

May I point out that I did not assiduously seek out

this colony, as it were, and that these certain

unidentified roses remain open to viewing even by

children, with or without suitable supervision

(My wife asks me to append a note as regards the

seasonal but nevertheless seriously licentious

phenomenon of honeysuckle under the moon that one may

apprehend at the corner of Nelson and Main

However, I have recommended that she undertake direct

correspondence with you, as regards this: yet

another civic disturbance in our midst)

I am confident that you will devise and pursue

appropriate legal response to the roses in question

If I may aid your efforts in this respect, please

do not hesitate to call me into consultation

Respectfully yours,

Manifesto of the Rubber Gloves

So I’m wearing brand new loud blue

Rubber gloves

because

I’m serious about I don’t wanna die

from

mainstream contamination

mainstream

poison water poisonous

like

statistical majorities

that represent

poison waters poisonous

like

neo-nazi perspectives

that reflect

the mainstream

poison waters

like

scapegoat policies

that distill

the mainstream

poison waters poisonous

like

the Congress and the Governor and the President

and the Supremely Clarence Retrograde Thomas

Court

of Separated and Unequal

and Proud about That

Last Resort

I’m wearing brand new loud blue

Rubber gloves

because

I’m serious about I don’t wanna die

from

mainstream contamination

mainstream

poison waters poisonous

like the F.B.I. and the A.T.F.

and the I.N.S. and Secret Service

Security Guards

with or without a cut on anybody’s finger

and a pointless

overblown Armed Force

afraid to fight

unless

it gets a not-a-single-cut-on-a-single-one-

of-your-fingers’ guarantee

backed by

a would-be

hero’s welcome

just for hiding the hell

out of trouble

when the point

might very well

be

“The trouble”

The 600,000 human beings already dead

anyway

in Bosnia

I’m wearing brand new loud blue

Rubber gloves

because

I’m serious about I don’t wanna die

from

mainstream contamination

poison waters poisonous

like

a serial killer

start anyplace

(next door!)

and slash and dismember

and move on

and on and kill more and more

a serial killer

absolutely

mainstream

tall and good

(looking)

nicely dressed

a dedicated

fast-traveling

serial killer

straight from the heart land oozing

mainstream

poison waters

a Republican (or Democrat)

a soft spoken young man

a believer in Christ Jesus

a serial killer

like

The Pilgrims

like

the early

serial killer

pioneers

beginning

with anybody indigenous

and then x y z

and then a b c

and always

beating up

and always

hunting down

the poor

and

the niggers

and

the kikes

and

the wetbacks

and

the chinks

and

the

faggots

and

the dykes

I’m serious about I don’t wanna die

from

mainstream

poison waters poisonous

at flood-tide heights

and depths

of programmatic

legislative

circular

self-righteous/ white

black/ Baptist/Vatican

or secular

or in-between

or accidental/ multi-ethnic

consecration

to my death!

I’m wearing brand new loud blue

Rubber gloves

because

I’m serious about I don’t wanna die

from

mainstream contamination

mainstream

poison waters poisonous

and swollen

all around me

and

as far as I can see

I’m serious

because

I don’t wanna die

I don’t wanna die

I don’t wanna die

Excerpted from The Essential June Jordan, by June Jordan, edited by Jan Heller Levi and Cristoph Keller. Copyright © June Jordan 2021. Reprinted with permission of Copper Canyon Press.