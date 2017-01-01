Current Issue


June/July/Aug 2017

MODERN LOVERS: The Sex Issue


  • Special Section

    • Tour de Raunch

      CHRISTIAN LORENTZEN ON LUST IN AMERICAN LITERATURE

    • Easy, Tiger

      JESSE BARRON ON THE ART OF MONOGAMY

    • Fire Island of the Mind

      DAVID VELASCO ON A HAVEN OF QUEER HAPPINESS

    • Under the Sign of Sappho

      MELISSA ANDERSON on Susan Sontag’s diaries

    • Secondhand Emotion

      SARAH NICOLE PRICKETT on Alissa Nutting’s Made for Love

    • Lust Horizons

      ADELLE WALDMAN on Jonathan Franzen’s Freedom

    • Asking for It

      LIDIJA HAAS on Philippe Djian’s Elle

    • Saying It for Themselves

      CHARLOTTE SHANE on Jill Nagle’s Whores and Other Feminists

    • Behaving Badly

      LARISSA PHAM on Mary Gaitskill’s Bad Behavior

    • Tongues Untied

      JUSTIN TAYLOR on Harold Brodkey

    • Click Bait

      PARUL SEHGAL on Diane Arbus

    • What Does a Man Want?

      CATHERINE SCOTT on Nancy Friday’s Men in Love

    • Sub Mission

      DAPHNE MERKIN on Jenny Diski’s Nothing Natural

    • Not That Innocent

      GERALD HOWARD on Iris Owens and Olympia Press

    • Lock Her Up

      JOHANNA FATEMAN on Andrea Dworkin’s Mercy

    • This Is How We Do It

      CHELSEA G. SUMMERS on Dr. Alex Comfort’s The Joy of Sex

  • Columns

  • Fiction

    • KAITLIN PHILLIPS: Catherine Lacey’s The Answers

    • COLM TÓIBÍN: Anuk Arudpragasam’s The Story of a Brief Marriage

    • AMITAVA KUMAR: Arundhati Roy’s The Ministry of Utmost Happiness

    • BRIAN EVENSON: Victor LaValle’s The Changeling

    • JON DAY: Joshua Cohen’s Moving Kings

  • Current Affairs & Politics

  • Arts & Letters

    • SUZANNE HUDSON: Alma Thomas

    • JOY WILLIAMS: Mary V. Dearborn’s Ernest Hemingway: A Biography

    • MINNA ZALLMAN PROCTOR: Edmund Gordon’s The Invention of Angela Carter: A Biography

    • RACHEL MONROE: Jeff Guinn’s The Road to Jonestown: Jim Jones and Peoples Temple

    • ALBERT MOBILIO: Imponderable: The Archives of Tony Oursler

    • HANNAH BLACK: Roxane Gay’s Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body

    • ALBERT MOBILIO: Rauschenberg / Dante: Drawing a Modern Inferno

    • PRUDENCE PEIFFER: Laura Raicovich’s At the Lightning Field: An Essay

    • CATHERINE DAMMAN: Susan Rosenberg’s Trisha Brown: Choreography as Visual Art

    • KATE SUTTON: Alice Neel, Uptown


