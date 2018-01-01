Apr/May 2018

SASHA FRERE-JONES ON RACHEL KUSHNER’S PRISON NOVEL
DAWN LUNDY MARTIN ON BLACK LIVES IN TRUMP’S AMERICA
CHARLOTTE SHANE ON PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS AND THE QUEST FOR TRANSCENDENCE
MOLLY FISCHER on Meg Wolitzer’s novel of feminist friendship
TOM CARSON on an insider’s account of the Sanders campaign
MELANIE REHAK on Rick Bragg’s memoir and Southern cookbook
BOOKFORUM CONTRIBUTORS on this season’s notable art books
JAMES CAMP on procrastination
NAUSICAA RENNER: Lisa Halliday’s Asymmetry
KAITLIN PHILLIPS: Sheila Heti’s Motherhood
ED PARK: Harry Mathews’s The Solitary Twin
ALEX ABRAMOVICH: Varlam Shalamov’s Kolyma Stories
IDA HATTEMER-HIGGINS: Alexander Kluge’s Temple of the Scapegoat
EMILY GOULD: Alan Hollinghurst’s The Sparsholt Affair
BRIAN DILLON: Lynne Tillman’s Men and Apparitions
FRANK GUAN: Kathleen Belew’s Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America
GENE SEYMOUR: Jeffrey C. Stewart’s The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke
JESS ROW: Fred Moten’s Black and Blur, Stolen Life, and The Universal Machine
HUSSEIN IBISH: Frederic Wehrey’s The Burning Shores: Inside the Battle for the New Libya
KEN KALFUS: Christian Davenport’s The Space Barons: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and the Quest to Colonize the Cosmos
SEAN GUILLORY: Alexander Etkind’s Roads Not Taken: An Intellectual Biography of William C. Bullitt and Michael McFaul’s From Cold War to Hot Peace: An American Ambassador in Putin’s Russia
ALEX PRESS: Bernice Yeung’s In a Day’s Work: The Fight to End Sexual Violence Against America’s Most Vulnerable Workers
CLANCY MARTIN: Leslie Jamison’s The Recovering: Intoxication and Its Aftermath
ISABEL FLOWER: Khalik Allah’s Souls Against the Concrete
JENNIFER KRASINSKI: Charlotte Salomon’s Life? or Theatre? and Charlotte Salomon: Life? or Theatre? A Selection of 450 Gouaches.
KATE SUTTON: Amy Sillman: The ALL-OVER
MICHAEL WOOD: William Marx’s The Hatred of Literature
REBECCA BENGAL: Geoff Dyer’s The Street Philosophy of Garry Winogrand