Sept/Oct/Nov 2018

  • Features

  • Fiction

  • Columns

    • Bestseller

      MAX READ on the shamelessness of James Frey

    • The Cultist

      TOM CARSON on how apocalyptic narratives went mainstream

    • Food

      MELANIE REHAK on Deborah Blum's The Poison Squad

    • Interview

      JUSTIN TAYLOR: An interview with Joshua Cohen

    • BOOKFORUM CONTRIBUTORS on this season’s notable art books

    • Luxury & Degradation

      MELISSA ANDERSON on Vince Aletti's disco dedication

  • Arts & Letters

    • MOLLY FISCHER: Merve Emre’s The Personality Brokers: The Strange History of Myers-Briggs and the Birth of Personality Testing

    • JENNIFER KRASINSKI: Judson Dance Theater: The Work Is Never Done

    • ALBERT MOBILIO: Katy Siegel’s Odyssey: Jack Whitten Sculpture: 1963–2017

    • MAGGIE DOHERTY: Adrienne Rich’s Essential Essays: Culture, Politics, and the Art of Poetry

    • RACHEL MONROE: Sarah Weinman’s The Real Lolita: The Kidnapping of Sally Horner and the Novel That Scandalized the World

    • HELENA FITZGERALD: Jessica Hopper’s Night Moves

    • REBECCA BENGAL: Dawoud Bey: Seeing Deeply

    • ALBERT MOBILIO: Susan Mitchell Crawley and Jennifer P. Borum’s William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography

    • KATE SUTTON: Bob Nickas’s Vija Celmins

  • Current Affairs & Politics

    • FRANK GUAN: Wesley Yang’s The Souls of Yellow Folk

    • HOWARD W. FRENCH: Jean Hatzfeld’s Blood Papa: Rwanda’s New Generation

    • On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope by DeRay Mckesson

      MYCHAL DENZEL SMITH: DeRay Mckesson’s On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope

    • ATOSSA ARAXIA ABRAHAMIAN: Adam Tooze’s Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World and Quinn Slobodian’s Globalists: The End of Empire and the Birth of Neoliberalism

    • NAUSICAA RENNER: Jacqueline Rose’s Mothers: An Essay on Love and Cruelty

    • GERALD HOWARD: Whittaker Chambers’s 1954 memoir Witness

    • GENE SEYMOUR: Robert Lipsyte’s SportsWorld: An American Dreamland


