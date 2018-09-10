Sept/Oct/Nov 2018

CHRISTIAN LORENTZEN ON BEN FOUNTAIN'S DISPATCHES FROM THE 2016 ELECTIONS
ASTRA TAYLOR ON WAYS TO RETHINK WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE
LIDIJA HAAS ON REBECCA TRAISTER'S MANIFESTO OF FEMINISM AND RAGE
JON DOLAN ON WISCONSIN'S TRANSFORMATION INTO A RED STATE
ISMAIL MUHAMMAD ON THE BATTLE OF CHARLOTTESVILLE, ONE YEAR LATER
MINNA ZALLMAN PROCTOR: Deborah Eisenberg's Your Duck Is My Duck
ADELLE WALDMAN: Lydia Kiesling’s The Golden State
JAMES CAMP: Karl Ove Knausgaard’s My Struggle: Book Six
ANDREA LONG CHU: Lexi Freiman’s Inappropriation
CHARLOTTE SHANE: Amélie Nothomb’s Strike Your Heart
LAUREN OYLER: Megan Boyle’s Liveblog
KAITLIN PHILLIPS: Ling Ma’s Severance
MAX READ on the shamelessness of James Frey
TOM CARSON on how apocalyptic narratives went mainstream
MELANIE REHAK on Deborah Blum's The Poison Squad
JUSTIN TAYLOR: An interview with Joshua Cohen
BOOKFORUM CONTRIBUTORS on this season’s notable art books
MELISSA ANDERSON on Vince Aletti's disco dedication
MOLLY FISCHER: Merve Emre’s The Personality Brokers: The Strange History of Myers-Briggs and the Birth of Personality Testing
JENNIFER KRASINSKI: Judson Dance Theater: The Work Is Never Done
ALBERT MOBILIO: Katy Siegel’s Odyssey: Jack Whitten Sculpture: 1963–2017
MAGGIE DOHERTY: Adrienne Rich’s Essential Essays: Culture, Politics, and the Art of Poetry
RACHEL MONROE: Sarah Weinman’s The Real Lolita: The Kidnapping of Sally Horner and the Novel That Scandalized the World
HELENA FITZGERALD: Jessica Hopper’s Night Moves
REBECCA BENGAL: Dawoud Bey: Seeing Deeply
ALBERT MOBILIO: Susan Mitchell Crawley and Jennifer P. Borum’s William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography
KATE SUTTON: Bob Nickas’s Vija Celmins
FRANK GUAN: Wesley Yang’s The Souls of Yellow Folk
HOWARD W. FRENCH: Jean Hatzfeld’s Blood Papa: Rwanda’s New Generation
MYCHAL DENZEL SMITH: DeRay Mckesson’s On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope
ATOSSA ARAXIA ABRAHAMIAN: Adam Tooze’s Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World and Quinn Slobodian’s Globalists: The End of Empire and the Birth of Neoliberalism
NAUSICAA RENNER: Jacqueline Rose’s Mothers: An Essay on Love and Cruelty
GERALD HOWARD: Whittaker Chambers’s 1954 memoir Witness
GENE SEYMOUR: Robert Lipsyte’s SportsWorld: An American Dreamland