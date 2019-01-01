Apr/May 2019

PATRICK BLANCHFIELD ON THE POLITICS OF GUN CONTROL
KATE ARONOFF ON THE CLIMATE CATASTROPHE
ROY SCRANTON ON THE CLIMATE CATASTROPHE
JENNIFER KRASINSKI ON THE COLORFUL GENIUS OF COUTURIER CHARLES JAMES
FIONA MAAZEL: Susan Choi’s Trust Exercise
SAM HUBER: Édouard Louis’s Who Killed My Father
ISMAIL MUHAMMAD: Bryan Washington’s Lot
BENJAMIN ANASTAS: Kathleen Alcott’s America Was Hard to Find
ERIC BANKS: Enrique Vila-Matas’s Mac’s Problem
SCOTT INDRISEK: Mark Doten’s Trump Sky Alpha
MAX READ on a new history of computer programmers
LAUREN OYLER on the success of Sally Rooney
ALEJANDRA OLIVA interviews Valeria Luiselli
RACHEL SYME on the daily routines of women writers and artists
BOOKFORUM CONTRIBUTORS on the season’s outstanding art books
CHRISTIAN LORENTZEN: Colin Asher’s Never a Lovely So Real: The Life and Work of Nelson Algren
ALBERT MOBILIO: David McMillan’s Growth and Decay: Pripyat and the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
SASHA FRERE-JONES: Joshua Sperling’s A Writer of Our Time: The Life and Work of John Berger
MELISSA ANDERSON: Lillian Ross’s Picture
MOLLY FISCHER: Megan K. Stack’s Women’s Work: A Reckoning with Work and Home
LAUREN O’NEILL-BUTLER: Suzanne Lacy: We Are Here
CHARLIE MARKBREITER: Lotte Laserstein: Face to Face
BRIAN DILLON: Intermedia, Fluxus and the Something Else Press: Selected Writings by Dick Higgins
CHARLOTTE SHANE: David Shields’s The Trouble with Men: Reflections on Sex, Love, Marriage, Porn, and Power and Lili Boisvert’s Screwed: How Women Are Set Up to Fail at Sex
ANDREA LONG CHU: Bret Easton Ellis’s White
MALCOLM HARRIS: Adam Gopnik’s A Thousand Small Sanities: The Moral Adventure of Liberalism
FRANK GUAN: Bhaskar Sunkara’s The Socialist Manifesto: The Case for Radical Politics in an Era of Extreme Inequality
JESS ROW: Saidiya Hartman’s Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments: Intimate Histories of Social Upheaval
RICHARD BECK: Daniel Immerwahr’s How to Hide an Empire: A History of the Greater United States