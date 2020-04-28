A previously unpublished work by Simone de Beauvoir; Nicole R. Fleetwood on art and mass incarceration

Nicole R. Fleetwood

A previously unpublished novel by Simone de Beauvoir will be released in France this fall and in the US next year. Beauvoir worked on The Inseparables for a few months in 1954 and then abandoned the project when Jean-Paul Sartre said it was no good. Toril Moi, author of Simone de Beauvoir: The Making of an Intellectual Woman, told the New York Times why she thinks Beauvoir never finished the book: “Why did she so readily agree with Sartre? I don’t think it’s the prose. . . . She judged it insignificant because it was not political.”

A look at how daily newspaper cartoonists are handling the global pandemic in their work.

The New Yorker has published their epic report on the coronavirus crisis, a detailed account of twenty-four hours in the city, with contributions from dozens of journalists and photographers.

Irish poet Eavan Boland has died at the age of seventy-five. Boland had a new poem, “Eviction,” in this week’s New Yorker: “A woman leaves a courtroom in tears. / A nation is rising to the light. / History notes the second, not the first.”

At the New York Review of Books Daily blog, Nicole R. Fleetwood writes about her new book, Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration. Tonight at 8pm EST, Fleetwood will discuss the project on Zoom with Fred Moten, Mary Enoch, Elizabeth Baxter, and Jesse Krimes.

Tomorrow night, McNally Jackson will host a talk on Zoom between Tony Wood and Keith Gessen about Wood’s recent book, Russia Without Putin.