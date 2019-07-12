A social media summit at the White House; Support for Vicky Ward

Yahoo News reports from the president’s social media summit at the White House yesterday. The gathering of right-wing media pundits and conservative activists was treated to a nearly hour-long speech during which the commander-in-chief railed against the mainstream media and large social-media companies and complained that he should have more followers on Twitter.

Entertainment Weekly lists the best recent food books, including Ruth Reichl’s Save Me the Plums, Kwame Onwuachi’s Notes From a Young Black Chef, and Anthony Bourdain Remembered.

At Literary Hub, Marcy Dermansky explains how the soap opera General Hospital helped her write her new novel, Very Nice.

Hollywood Reporter editor-at-large Kim Masters has written in support of her former Vanity Fair colleague Vicky Ward, who recently wrote that accusations of sexual misconduct against Jeffrey Epstein were removed from her profile of him by then-editor Graydon Carter. “Every magazine editor has to make tough calls about what gets printed—what’s newsworthy, what fits the mix, what's been adequately reported,” she writes. “Toward the end of my tenure, however, I wrote stories based on Graydon's ideas that got published, but with revisions that he appeared to make in the wake of complaints from subjects.”

This September, Starbucks will stop selling newspapers at its stores. A spokesperson for the coffee chain explained the decision as “part of our continuous efforts to enhance the overall experience in our stores for both partners and customers.”