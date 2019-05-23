ACLU challenging ban of Paul Butler's "Chokehold"; Hilary Mantel announces final Thomas Cromwell novel

The American Civil Liberties Union and Paul Butler are challenging Arizona’s decision to ban Butler’s book, Chokehold: Policing Black Men from the state’s prison system. The group plans to file a lawsuit if the decision is not reversed. “There’s nothing about ‘Chokehold’ that threatens day-to-day safety of inmates or jailers,” Butler told the New York Times. “‘Chokehold’ is all about threatening the institution of prison. . . . I found the ban somewhat ironic . . . because it’s kind of supporting the thesis.”

The final book of Hilary Mantel’s Thomas Cromwell trilogy will be published next March, The Guardian reports. The Mirror and the Light covers “the final four years of Cromwell’s life, starting with Boleyn’s execution in 1536, and moving to his own execution for treason and heresy in 1540.”

Columbia Journalism Review’s Kyle Pope and The Nation’s Mark Hertsgaard explain the publications’ new joint climate coverage initiative, Covering Climate Now. “Whether you work in television or audio, print or online, for a local, regional, national, or international outlet, climate change touches every beat in every newsroom. And at this late hour, we need journalism everywhere to treat this story with the urgency that science demands.”

The digital staff of Fortune is joining the magazine’s print union.

The New York Times Style section profiles companies like Ultimate Library and Books by the Foot, which provide books not for reading but for decorating purposes. “I like to compare physical books to candles,” Ultimate Library owner Philip Blackwell said. “Light bulbs do the job, but there’s a strong aesthetic of a candle that puts soul into a room. Books do that, too. They create theater and drama.”