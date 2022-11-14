Ariana Reines and others to read from Pathetic Literature anthology

The BBC is turning Douglas Stuart’s Booker Prize-winning novel Shuggie Bain into a TV series.

At Harper’s Magazine, poet and critic Michael Robbins writes about the end of the world, and Sasha Frere-Jones reports on the obsessive quests and technologies of audiophiles.

Willa Glickman interviews historian and critic Brenda Wineapple: “To me, it’s always seemed that you can’t clearly or cleanly divide history from literature or literature from history. We live in time; our lives unfold in time and are largely determined by time. So when writing, I try to consider how someone grasped the historical moment in which they lived; who or what else inhabited it; how they responded to it, whether in defiance or acceptance, in partial ignorance or open embrace; and of course how and when and if chance and the unexpected derailed all that.”

At the New Yorker, Alexandra Schwartz profiles Nobel winner Annie Ernaux.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) at New York City’s MoMA at 7:30 PM, Saidiya Hartman, Ariana Reines, Dana Ward, Simone White, Edmund Berrigan, and Eileen Myles will read from Pathetic Literature, a phenomenal new anthology edited by Myles. The event will be live and virtual.