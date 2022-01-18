Blair McClendon on Lorraine Hansberry’s canonization; talking with Jodie Ginsberg of the Committee to Protect Journalists

Lorraine Hansberry. Photo: Wikipedia

The New York Magazine Union has reached an agreement with management after more than two years of negotiation.

At The Nation, Sam Huber interviews Nobel-winning poet Louise Glück about her new book, Winter Recipes for the Collective, her relationship with John Ashbery’s work, and what teaching means to her: “When I started teaching, I started writing again after the first very long period of silence that I’d ever had. And so I associated teaching with the restoration of speech.”

The playwright Lorraine Hansberry “achieved literary celebrity but called herself a ‘literary failure,’ was supported in a marriage that ultimately collapsed, resisted her family but didn’t denounce it, became an icon of the civil-rights movement that she relentlessly criticized, and wrote a masterpiece only to watch as it was widely misunderstood.” For the New Yorker, Blair McClendon writes about how Hansberry has been misread by many, himself included.

The New York Times profiles Jodie Ginsberg, the incoming president of the Committee to Protect Journalists. Ginsberg, a British reporter and press-freedom activist, has a track record of helping persecuted writers from around the world. She told the Times: “The experience of being persecuted for your work is extremely isolating. And is made worse if you don’t feel you’ve got people expressing solidarity.”

For the Paris Review, Maya Binyam talks with Sara Ahmed, the author most recently of Complaint!, which examines institutional power and how collectives of “co-complainers” can challenge it. “It is a fundamentally life-affirming task,” Ahmed said, “to build institutions that are not dependent on the diminishment of the life-capacities of others.”