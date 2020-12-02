BookExpo and BookCon will not be held in 2021; Hua Hsu announces forthcoming memoir and essay collection

Hua Hsu. Photo: Karl Rabe

Lux, a new magazine “of feminism for the masses” named for socialist revolutionary Rosa Luxemburg, will launch in January 2021. The first issue will feature “intimate portraits of intellectuals like Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor and organizers like K Toyin Agbebiyi, reports from feminist struggles from Mexico to Egypt, explorations of the politics of pleasure from Soviet perfume to socialist sex radicals, and glimpses into the deep archive of socialist feminist thought.”

ReedPop’s publishing trade shows BookExpo, BookCon, and Unbound will not be held in the new year, after being canceled in 2020. Event director Jenny Martin has stated that the company is evaluating how to “rebuild” the events, the biggest of their kind in the US, to “reach more people than we were able to before.”

The Intercept has published a public commitment of principles for working with freelancers. “This is not a document just for people who worked on it,” said Alex Kane, a regular contributor to The Intercept involved in shaping the principles with the help of the National Writers Union’s Freelancer Solidarity Project. “This is a document that will positively impact a much wider freelance pool.”

New Yorker staff writer Hua Hsu has sold a coming-of-age memoir, Stay True, and essay collection, Imposter Syndrome, to Doubleday in a two-book deal.

In Study Hall’s December digest Allegra Hobbs talks to Maris Kreizman about the merger of Simon & Schuster and Penguin Random House. Kreizman notes that one ill effect will be that midlist authors will continue to be pushed out of the industry: “If you want to publish a book at this point and you’re an editor, you have to get something that is guaranteed to sell or something you are willing to take a huge risk on, so there isn’t a lot of room for these $50,000 advance books that are a passion project.”

The Nieman Foundation has announced its 2021 Visiting Fellows. The twelve awardees will work on journalism projects on underreported communities, racial justice, public health, and more.